Facebook launches gaming app for Android users

DURBAN - Popular social networking site Facebook has now launched the Facebook Gaming app on Google Play. Facebook Gaming app The Facebook Gaming app is a focused, gaming-only experience where you can watch your favorite streamers, play instant games and take part in gaming groups. It’s all of Facebook Gaming in one neat, app-sized package. Facebook has launched the gaming app first on Google Play but iOS version is in the works. Facebook said that the company was planning a June launch, but given the state of the world, they figured it would be better to launch the app earlier to let you #PlayApartTogether. Source: Facebook

Here is a look at the Facebook gaming app timeline: 2018 - fb.gg on desktop

2019 - Facebook Gaming tab/bookmark in @facebookapp

2020 - Facebook Gaming standalone app

2021 - Where do you want us to go next?

Facebook also recently launched the Messenger app for MacOS and Windows that will allow people to video chat on their computers.

Features of the the new desktop Messenger include Messenger Dark Mode and multitasking that will allow users to move in and out of the app.

Now with apps for MacOS and Windows, the best of Messenger is coming to desktop which includes unlimited and free group video calls.

Users of Facebook Messenger can receive notifications for new messages, so that the users can quickly find the chat you’re looking for. But users are in control and they can choose to mute and snooze notifications.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE