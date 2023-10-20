Falke SA appoints Michael de Koker as CEO

German textile group Falke, which is a fourth generation, family-owned business, has appointed Michael de Koker to manage their South African operations.
The company is run by the fourth generation of the Falke family and owned by cousins Franz-Peter Falke and Paul Falke, who have managed the business since 1990.
The firm said in a statement yesterday that De Koker had a well-rounded background in the manufacturing, retail and distribution industries.
“Having headed up some of the largest and well-known brands, specifically Guess SA/Africa, being retail director of Guess Australia, and more recently, the CEO of a proudly South African clothing manufacturer, De Koker brings a wealth of experience to Falke South Africa. De Koker worked for the Studio 88 group, Woolworths and other retailers and is well equipped to lead Falke SA in an ever-challenging South African retail landscape,” it said.
Established in 1974, Falke SA manufactures millions pairs of socks per year for the domestic and export market, as well as high- end hosiery from its Rosslyn, Pretoria facility. The company is a significant employer in its two locations in Bellville, Cape Town, and Rosslyn.
“Our staff is our biggest asset, and their loyalty to Falke is the key to our achievements. We pride ourselves on the commitment of our staff. I intend to create an inspired, rewarding and involved culture centred around quality and customer satisfaction,” said De Koker.
De Koker said he aimed to stay true to the core values of the phenomenal brand that had evolved alongside the ever-expanding sport industry.
