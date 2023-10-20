Falke SA appoints Michael de Koker as CEO

The company is run by the fourth generation of the Falke family and owned by cousins Franz-Peter Falke and Paul Falke, who have managed the business since 1990.

The firm said in a statement yesterday that De Koker had a well-rounded background in the manufacturing, retail and distribution industries.

“Having headed up some of the largest and well-known brands, specifically Guess SA/Africa, being retail director of Guess Australia, and more recently, the CEO of a proudly South African clothing manufacturer, De Koker brings a wealth of experience to Falke South Africa. De Koker worked for the Studio 88 group, Woolworths and other retailers and is well equipped to lead Falke SA in an ever-challenging South African retail landscape,” it said.

Established in 1974, Falke SA manufactures millions pairs of socks per year for the domestic and export market, as well as high- end hosiery from its Rosslyn, Pretoria facility. The company is a significant employer in its two locations in Bellville, Cape Town, and Rosslyn.