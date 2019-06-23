Mzi Khumalo's Metallon has been having challenges in Zimbabwe which have driven down its viability. File Photo: IOL

HARARE – Zimbabwe gold producer Metallon Corporation has confirmed a fatal rockfall incident at its most viable How Mine operation in Southern Zimbabwe. The Mzi Khumalo controlled Metallon has been having challenges in Zimbabwe which have driven down its viability.

Some mines have been mothballed while the company was also battling with the central bank over payment for gold deliveries. Khumalo has threatened to sue the central bank over the outstanding gold sales earnings.

"Metallon Corporation regrets to advise of an accident at Bulawayo Mining Company’s How Mine that occurred on Thursday 20th June," the company said on Friday evening.

The rockfall accident occured during a shaft examination. This has drawn criticism from observers who said the company should have fully assessed the risks.

"A rockfall during shaft examination on the North Shaft resulted in the death of an employee and the injury of four workers," Metallon explained.

The four injured miners were said to receiving "medical care" while oerations at the North Shaft have been suspended. This has been undertaken so that the company can investigate the fatal incident further.

Metallon also owns Mazowe Mine, Shamva and Redwing mines. However, some of these mines have been closed down, with employees saying they have not been paid since November last year.

Sources say the company is bulking under heavy debts and has put some of its operstions under judicial protection. Metallon has previously been named by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for externalisation.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE