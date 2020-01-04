Impact investing is a global trend that is challenging traditional approaches to wealth creation. Modern investors want to know that their funds are not merely generating a profit, but that they are also making a sustainable environmental and social impact.
Fedgroup, South Africa’s leading independent financial services provider, is at the forefront of this movement in the country through its innovative Impact Farming offering, which allows you to purchase and own income-generating green assets through an app on your mobile device.
The Impact Farming app offers three investment asset choices: solar panels, blueberry bushes and beehives, each chosen because of their positive social and environmental impact. Investors can create their own portfolios by purchasing these assets through the app platform. Once purchased, assets are installed on commercial farms where they are managed on the investor’s behalf by skilled farmers. Investors then earn a regular income from their assets every time there is a harvest.