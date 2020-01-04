Fedgroup Impact Farming transforms investment landscape









Impact investing is a global trend that is challenging traditional approaches to wealth creation. Modern investors want to know that their funds are not merely generating a profit, but that they are also making a sustainable environmental and social impact. Fedgroup, South Africa's leading independent financial services provider, is at the forefront of this movement in the country through its innovative Impact Farming offering, which allows you to purchase and own income-generating green assets through an app on your mobile device. The Impact Farming app offers three investment asset choices: solar panels, blueberry bushes and beehives, each chosen because of their positive social and environmental impact. Investors can create their own portfolios by purchasing these assets through the app platform. Once purchased, assets are installed on commercial farms where they are managed on the investor's behalf by skilled farmers. Investors then earn a regular income from their assets every time there is a harvest.

Along with the positive impact it has on the environment, the low barriers to entry make Impact Farming accessible to anyone from millennials to pensioners, who can add new assets to their portfolios whenever they choose. Because of the simplified, efficient model, investors are not only driving positive change, but can also look forward to market-leading returns, thereby aligning their social responsibility with their wealth creation strategy.

Furthermore, the effect it has on job creation and enterprise development is significant. Small-scale farmers now have the opportunity to scale their operations without having to invest their own capital.

#SAINC met up with beekeeper, Zongezile Jack, whose life has improved considerably since the launch of the app. In the words of Fedgroup CEO, Grant Field, Impact Farming is transparent, it’s simple, and it makes a difference in people’s lives.