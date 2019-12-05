In a statement yesterday, the parties announced they reached the agreement through a Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) process.
They said the terms of the agreement would, however, remain confidential.
George, who has now set his eye on entrepreneurial ventures in the Tech space, said his decision to purchase shares in AYO Technology Solutions was to warehouse the shares in Difeme Holdings on behalf of Fedusa.
He stated that he, for his part, did not receive any financial gain of a personal nature from the sale purchase and that the warehoused shares were purchased with the aim to empower trade unions, workers and rural communities.