Ferrari dealership in South Africa under new ownership

Scuderia South Africa, the official Ferrari distributor in southern Africa, has been taken over by Smartgrowth Investments Proprietary, with André Rossouw as the new CEO. The company, with branches in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, sells a relatively small number of its imported supercars every month because of the high price. Naamsa statistics show the company made one sale in April, eight in May and eight in July.

As an example of the price, an online search showed that the Ferrari SF90 was a favourite among South African buyers in this market last year. It retailed for over R11.5 million at the time. The announcement of the takeover follows the conclusion of negotiations that commenced in November 2022 for the purchase of shares from the company’s previous shareholders. Moving into the future, Rossouw brings a wealth of experience, having previously served in several senior management positions in the luxury sports car business over the past 15 years.

Rossouw will steer the company into the future for the benefit of the brand and all its customers. Scuderia South Africa's senior management and all members of the team at Scuderia South Africa will continue to serve customers, ensuring the continuity of the high levels of service for which the Ferrari brand is known. “These certainly are exciting times for Ferrari in South Africa and we look forward to supporting this amazing brand under the new ownership structure,” Rossouw said in a statement.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary as the official Ferrari dealer, Scuderia South Africa has extensive plans for the remainder of 2023. Two new models, the Ferrari Purosangue and the Ferrari Roma Spider, are set to debut in South Africa in the fourth quarter of this year, bolstering the line-up of supercars already available. “Our world-class showrooms will continue to provide a unique glimpse into the world of Ferrari. It remains a hub where customers and enthusiasts can appreciate the vehicles and learn more about the proud heritage of the brand,” Rossouw said.