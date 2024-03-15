Fire breaks out at PetroSA Gas to Liquids Refinery Landfill

The Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA), a subsidiary of Central Energy Fund (CEF), said that a fire broke out at the Gas to Liquids Refinery GTLR, Landfill (Compacted Domestic Waste) site yesterday evening.
PetroSA said in a statement, “The PetroSA Production and Fire Department Teams together with the Mossel Bay Fire Department and Garden Route District Fire Department were activated as per emergency procedures. The fire was contained and completely extinguished at 11:15pm with no sustained injuries reported.”
PetroSA further said that the cause of the fire has not been detected, nor the ignition source been determined.
“Investigations to identify the root cause are currently underway. Emergency measures remain in place at the GTLR, Landfill (Compacted Domestic Waste) site to ensure continued safety. PetroSA is committed to ensuring the security of energy supply and safety of the environment and the community at large. PetroSA will provide updates once as more information becomes available,” PetroSA further stated.
BUSINESS REPORT