Fire breaks out at PetroSA Gas to Liquids Refinery Landfill

The Petroleum Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (PetroSA), a subsidiary of Central Energy Fund (CEF), said that a fire broke out at the Gas to Liquids Refinery GTLR, Landfill (Compacted Domestic Waste) site yesterday evening.

PetroSA said in a statement, “The PetroSA Production and Fire Department Teams together with the Mossel Bay Fire Department and Garden Route District Fire Department were activated as per emergency procedures. The fire was contained and completely extinguished at 11:15pm with no sustained injuries reported.”