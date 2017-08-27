CAPE TOWN - BP Southern Africa (BPSA) announces the appointment of Priscillah Mabelane as its new CEO.

Mabelane will commence her new executive appointment on 1 September 2017, precisely six years after joining BPSA as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

With over 20 years of service in a number of key leadership positions, BPSA contends that Priscillah brings a plethora of experience and expertise to her new role as CEO.

Mabelane recently served as Operations Director for BP’s UK retail business.

Here, she is ascribed with a strong safety record whilst delivering exceptional levels of financial performance.



Prior to joining BP, Priscillah held various executive roles in a number of large South African companies including Airports Company where she was the CFO, Ernst & Young where she was a tax director and Eskom Holdings Limited where she held various roles in finance, tax and general management.

Priscillah is hold a Bcom Honours in accounting and is a qualified chartered accountant.

“Given her proven track record in her previous executive roles, we are confident that Priscillah will be a strong leader for our business, especially as we continue to explore new areas of growth and development", says BPSA Board Chairperson, Adv. Thandi Orleyn.

Priscillah’s appointment is in-line with two recent female senior executive appointments to the BPSA leadership team: Kelebogile Tseladimitlwa was appointed as Human Resources Director Southern Africa and Prinisha Khoosal was appointed Commercial Integration Manager, Southern Africa during 2016.

“Priscillah’s appointment reinforces BPSA’s pioneering role and strength of commitment to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workforce that will breed creativity and ensure we meet, even exceed customer expectations,” says Orleyn.



“In ending I would like to thank the outgoing CEO, Daniel Odogwu for his outstanding contribution to the organisation over the last three and a half years (Daniel started in January 2014 and the exact period is 3 years 8 months.). His commitment to the BPSA vision has led to important advancements for the business. We wish him well in his future endeavours".

READ ALSO: BP reliance to revive investments in India

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE