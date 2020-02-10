It’s a new year which means more articles in our news feeds on how to be better versions of ourselves and you may have noticed lately that a lot of these self-help pieces centre on the concept of “habits”.
It’s for good reason that this concept of daily incremental changes has caught on. Instead of thinking big, think small. Think more specific. Think more measurable (and ultimately more achievable). After all, our habits become our reality, so it’s no wonder that everybody is latching on to this popular concept.
Just as we’re being told to adopt habits to eat more healthily or establish more positive personal relationships, so too can the concept of habits be applied to the workplace, and your employees within them. After all, better habits lead to improved productivity and happiness, and lower absenteeism and staff turnover (as do corporate medical aid options like the Emotional Wellbeing Programme from Fedhealth). With this in mind, here are some great workplace habits to inspire your employees to adopt this year:
Encourage everyone to contribute ideas
Many of your employees may be introverts, or brilliant listeners with innovative ideas and strong work ethics but it can be difficult to notice their talents unless they make their voices heard. Try and draw out their opinions by asking them specific questions in meetings or directly over email, as they may have a lot of value to add. Getting to know the diverse skills and talents of your entire team will only make the company stronger.