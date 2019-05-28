Fixed-fee agency Eazi has consistently been selling homes in the price range between R750 000 and R2 million in an average of less than 30 days. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Fixed-fee agency Eazi has consistently been selling homes in the price range between R750 000 and R2 million in an average of less than 30 days - which is a third of the time of the industry average. Several homes have recently sold in considerably less time – in Cape Town a home in Plumstead listed at R2.595 million sold for R2.5 million in just seven days.

While a house in Ottery, listed for R2.595 million, fetched R2.55 million in eight days. Another home in Rondebosch East which was listed at R3.97 million was acquired for R3.9 million, selling in 17 days.

"It’s important to note that the reduced timeframe to successfully conclude sales has not primarily been achieved as a result of a reduction in property prices as our sale prices are, on average, achieving 94 percent of the listing prices compared with the industry average of less than 90 percent," said Richard Day, Chief Executive of Eazi.

Day attributes the reduced time to sell and favourable sales prices achieved to affordability of a quality service – at a fixed cost of R39 500 including VAT, payable only on successful sale – as well as the bespoke, client-centric technology platform that facilitates the seamless and paperless administration of the transaction from initial enquiry to concluded sale.

"Far from removing the human element, our property consultant teams interact with clients at their convenience via our centralised hub, quickly and efficiently resolving any issues. They also ensure that instructions to originators and attorneys are efficiently concluded. This is why we are able to sell homes quicker while saving sellers time and money," said Day.

According to Day, the interaction with the client is not complete until the property has registered and both the buyer and seller are fully satisfied. Customer satisfaction is of key importance and in support of this philosophy, we recently subscribed to Trustpilot, an independent, client review platform, which affords all our clients the opportunity to rate their experience with Eazi.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE