FlexClub offers Durbanites car subscriptions as an alternative to vehicle finance

DURBAN drivers can order a car online and have it delivered to their door. This is after a car subscription marketplace FlexClub was launched recently.

FlexClub is a car subscription marketplace offering customers different cars for a flexible monthly fee, with a fully digital experience. FlexClub was first launched in Cape Town.

The company described the car subscription as a flexible all-inclusive monthly package to access a new lower mileage vehicle, without the need to purchase an additional maintenance plan, roadside assistance service, or insurance, as all of the risks are covered in the monthly price.

“While car subscription prices might appear higher at face value, the difference for consumers is that this flexible subscription is all-inclusive. Financing the same model of car, along with the insurance premiums, maintenance plan, roadside assistance, and vehicle tracking, will all add up to a total cost that is comparable to a car subscription, without the flexibility,” said FlexClub.

FlexClub CEO and co-founder Tinashe Ruzane said: “With a car subscription, customers have no obligation to buy the car or to keep it longer than they want or need it for, which allows for a myriad of use cases. For instance, if a family from Umhlanga wants to purchase a new vehicle, but cannot decide between an MPV or SUV, they can subscribe to a VW Kombi or Hyundai H1 for a month before trialling a Toyota Fortuner or VW Tiguan the following month to help make up their minds”.

“FlexClub is pioneering the most flexible way to get a car and changing how people shop for cars. The FlexClub marketplace also offers members the ability to earn valuable rewards over time, based on their driving behaviour. Members can redeem these points in a variety of ways, including by making future subscription payments cheaper,” added Ruzane.

To offer car subscriptions to its members, FlexClub has partnered with car brands. These brands include Avis, Barloworld, Europcar, and Motus.

“Since launch, over 5000 people have already applied for car subscriptions on the FlexClub marketplace as an alternative to traditional vehicle finance,” the company said.

