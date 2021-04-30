Flight Centre warns customers to book alternative airlines instead of Mango

Travel Group Flight Centre has warned its customers to book alternative carriers instead of Mango Airlines.

The group said this instruction comes after the carrier announced that it would be entering business rescue and pause operations effective May 1, 2021.

“Subsequent to this initial news, there were various delays and cancellations affecting both Mango’s domestic and regional flights to Zanzibar this week,” said the company.

Flight Centre Travel Group managing director Andrew Stark said after the carrier made its announcement, the travel agency was not told of where customers can get refunds or acquire future travel credits.

“Without a formal policy issued by the airline, we are unable to advise affected passengers of how to recover their funds or what their date change options are. Currently, we have no certainty that our customers’ money will be safe nor that their travel arrangements will be honoured by the airline.

“We do not want our customers to be stranded nor to have confusion around their travel. As a Group, we are therefore advising travellers to look at alternative carriers and routings until there is clarity and further communication directly from the airline,” he said.

Stark said Travel Centre’s corporate and leisure travel experts were contacting customers to assure them that the company was ensuring customers were not left stranded.

Last week, passengers on Mango Airlines experienced interruptions and delays as Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) suspended the carrier from using its airports due to outstanding debt.

Later (ACSA) lifted the suspension on the airline after negotiations between the two entities, and Mango made a part payment towards the amount owed to ACSA for landing fees, parking fees, and passenger service charges.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE