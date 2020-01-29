DURBAN - FNB is hosting the 8th Franchise Leadership Summit on the 3rd of March 2020 at Montecasino, Johannesburg.
The theme for this year is ‘agility accelerates growth’. The event is aimed at promoting growth and leadership in the franchise sector.
Morne Cronje, Head of Franchising at FNB said that in order for franchising to remain resilient against the prevailing tough economic conditions and continue contributing positively to GDP and job creation, businesses have to adapt and find innovative ways to improve productivity while maintaining reasonable profit margins.
Esteemed South African franchising experts will share insights about their respective industries while unpacking their personal experiences and best practises.
The speaker line-up includes: