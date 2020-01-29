FNB announces 8th Franchise Leadership Summit









FNB is hosting the 8th Franchise Leadership Summit on the 3rd of March 2020 at Montecasino, Johannesburg. Photo: File DURBAN - FNB is hosting the 8th Franchise Leadership Summit on the 3rd of March 2020 at Montecasino, Johannesburg. The theme for this year is ‘agility accelerates growth’. The event is aimed at promoting growth and leadership in the franchise sector. Morne Cronje, Head of Franchising at FNB said that in order for franchising to remain resilient against the prevailing tough economic conditions and continue contributing positively to GDP and job creation, businesses have to adapt and find innovative ways to improve productivity while maintaining reasonable profit margins. Esteemed South African franchising experts will share insights about their respective industries while unpacking their personal experiences and best practises. The speaker line-up includes:

1. Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, Senior Economist at FNB: State of the economy and what it means for entrepreneurs in South Africa.

2. Burt Gunning, founder and managing director of Gunret Foods: Agility in franchising – How a KFC franchisee grew, adapted and planned for succession.

3. Desi Gilbert, Head of Convenience Strategy and Partnerships at Engen: Fuel Franchising: The Evolution of the convenience store and forecourt in petroleum retail.

4. GG Alcock, Author and Entrepreneur: Kasinomics – how to access the unseen economy.

5. Portia Mngomezulu, Founder and Managing Director of Portia M Skin Solutions: Her entrepreneurial journey.

6. Ryan Bacher, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NetFlorist: How an experiment turned into a successful online business.

7. Chris Yelland, Managing Director, EE Business Intelligence: Alternative energy: What are the options?

8. Madelaine Krige, Melanie Ramjee, Warrick Guest and James Maposa: Case study on Unconventional Marketing: How do you connect to your market smarter, faster and for most make the relationship last longer?

"Our speakers will demonstrate how strategic partnerships and agility have enabled their franchising businesses to grow and remain competitive – empowering them to respond quickly and effectively to opportunities and threats resulting from changing market conditions and evolving consumer needs and wants, amongst other dynamics," concluded Cronje.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE