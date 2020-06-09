FNB announces that some of its functionalities have been restored
DURBAN – FNB has announced that some of the services that were affected on Sunday and Monday have been resolved.
"While most banking services have not been affected and remain available to customers, we are pleased to report that the challenges experienced with respect to Foreign Exchange, Prepaid Telecommunications as well as our Share Trading services have been resolved," said the bank in a press statement.
The bank said that its teams are working to resolve issues related to Lotto, PayPal, Prepaid Electricity and FNB Connect, which remains a priority.
On Monday, the bank first announced through its Twitter page that some of the functionality on its digital platforms is unavailable. This was after FNB customers complained on Twitter on the probles that they were experiencing.
"We are aware that some of our functionality is temporarily unavailable. Our IT teams are working to restore the affected functionality," said the bank in it's tweet.
According to users, when they tried to the app they would receive a message that said that the system was unavailable and the users should try again later.
FNB customers have complained that the issues that they have using the FNB app include purchasing airtime.. Another user complained that there was problem with FNB Connect and that he was unable to make calls or use the internet.
The issue with the FNB app was affecting people who wanted to purchased electricity to through the app.
The bank has thanked its customers for their patience and valued support.
BUSINESS REPORT