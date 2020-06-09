FNB announces that some of its functionalities have been restored

DURBAN – FNB has announced that some of the services that were affected on Sunday and Monday have been resolved.

"While most banking services have not been affected and remain available to customers, we are pleased to report that the challenges experienced with respect to Foreign Exchange, Prepaid Telecommunications as well as our Share Trading services have been resolved," said the bank in a press statement.

The bank said that its teams are working to resolve issues related to Lotto, PayPal, Prepaid Electricity and FNB Connect, which remains a priority.

On Monday, the bank first announced through its Twitter page that some of the functionality on its digital platforms is unavailable. This was after FNB customers complained on Twitter on the probles that they were experiencing.

"We are aware that some of our functionality is temporarily unavailable. Our IT teams are working to restore the affected functionality," said the bank in it's tweet.