DURBAN - FNB has issued close to 160 000 Smart ID cards and passports since the inception of a partnership between banks and Department of Home Affairs. The bank has facilitated the issuing of 79 958 Smart ID Cards and 78 529 passports.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, Chief Executive of FNB Points of Presence, said, "This partnership started in 2016 and in this period, we have seen the number of issued documents increase on an annual basis. This is an indication that our customers find value in the service we provide in support of Home Affairs".

FNB has 4 designated branches where applications for identity documents are conducted, they include: Lynnwood, Centurion Lifestyle, 4 Merchant Place and President Street West.

The booking process for identity documents is facilitated through eChannel, a Home Affairs online booking portal that captures the applicant’s personal details.

Once the application has been processed online a date is issued for the customer to visit one of the designated branches for finger print verification. The final stage is an SMS confirmation notifying the applicant that the document is ready for collection.

"The partnership is in line with our approach of continuous innovation to provide services that play a meaningful role in society. In addition, identification is an essential part of banking, therefore, this service becomes much more essential in South Africa’s quest to broaden financial inclusion," added van Zyl.

FNB has announced several industry leading solutions including the eWallet eXtra mobile bank account, its mini cashless ATM which accepts biometric identification, as well as functionality that allows consumers and businesses to open a bank account with a selfie on the bank’s App.

"Digital migration is core to our business and we are driving this across all our channels including our branch network. Over the years, we have been optimising branch infrastructure to properly service the needs of our customers through a combination of self-service and assisted service," concluded van Zyl.

