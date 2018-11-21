FNB processed an average of over 800 000 card transactions per hour because of last year’s Black Friday shopping spree. Photo: Independent Media

DURBAN - South Africa’s e-Commerce will once again get a major boost on Black Friday and Cyber Monday as consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the convenience of online shopping to avoid the long queues, says FNB. In 2017, FNB processed an average of over 800 000 card transactions per hour which peaked at 1.5 million card transactions between 16h00 and 17h00 because of last year’s Black Friday shopping spree.

Christoph Nieuwoudt, CEO of FNB Consumer said, "During last year’s Black Friday, we saw an overall 120% increase in card payment volumes compared to a typical Friday. The spike in Black Friday spend was driven by a 250% increase in purchases from local online retailers versus the 80% spend increase at physical retailers. Interestingly, we only saw a 60% increase for international sites like Amazon vs a typical Friday. By comparison, spend on Cyber Monday was synonymous with volumes of a typical Friday".

FNB has announced valuable deals for Black Friday to ensure that its customers’ money goes further.

FNB customers can expect discounts of up to 60% on the eBucks Shop for tech, gaming, travel accessories and gifting items. Customers will be able to spend using their FNB Cards, eBucks, or part-pay with both.

FNB Connect will save customers up to 40% through great deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, gaming devices and wearables. The deals will run from 19 to 30 November 2018, with instalments fixed for 24 months to help customers manage their monthly budgets.

The FNB Connect deals include:

1. Apple iPad (6th Gen) 32GB with Pencil bundle for R369 over 24 months;

2. Apple Watch Series 3 38mm with Airpods bundle at R399 over 24 months;

3. Land Rover Explore outdoor phone with a free bike mount at R689 over 24 months.

4. Xbox One 1 S TB for R199 over 24 months if taken between 23 - 27 Nov 2018; comes with a controller, 3 months Live.



Consumers will also benefit from optimal security when using their FNB Debit and Credit cards to shop online, by entering a bank issued One Time Password (OTP) on secure merchant website. They can also use the FNB APP or Online to verify the cellphone number or email to receive the OTP.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE