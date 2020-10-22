FNB customers earn more than R850m in eBucks since level 5 lockdown

DURBAN - FNB and RMB Private Bank customers have earned in excess of R850 million in eBucks Rewards since level 5 of national lockdown.

“During the course of national lockdown, we’ve seen customers rely heavily on their eBucks to cover day-to-day expenses while saving money to boost disposable income. Consequently, the spend to earn ratio was consistently over 90 percent and exceeded 100% for a period of 3 months,” said Johan Moolman, CEO of eBucks Rewards.

He added, “As the country increases economic activity, customers will have a vast opportunity to earn and spend their eBucks with more than 30 eBucks partners across South Africa. In addition to spend categories such as health and groceries, we are beginning to see improving activity in areas such as travel and entertainment ahead of festive season”.

In 2020 eBucks celebrates 20 years with customers earning R14.2 billion in eBucks and receiving an additional R645 million in the form of discounts when spending eBucks since is inception.

The programme has been refined to help customers get even more value through instant rewards, rebates and tips on how to earn and spend eBucks.