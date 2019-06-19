1/2 We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers’ transactional accounts have been resolved. The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases. Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused...— FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) June 19, 2019
2/2 Customers who have specific queries on their accounts can contact their bankers, or 087 575 9404 for Personal Banking, or 087 736 2247 for Business Banking.— FNB South Africa (@FNBSA) June 19, 2019
Someone said they got 9k from FNB and they’ve already spent it all pic.twitter.com/mSs8hDWBnn— Nosipho Mtshali (@AboutNosipho) June 18, 2019
FNB adjusted peoples money in error.— 100% Anonymous🐐 (@kingkut89) June 19, 2019
They reverse this error then charge for the reversal of their own error.
Now to "correct" the error of the error, the victim must contact the perp at their own cost.
You can't make this shit up😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
So FNB is trying to reverse the money they paid to my account.— Collen (@KCollenm1) June 18, 2019
My Account: pic.twitter.com/2j6YWAaYli
This is not the first time this FNB thing is happening. My mom says it once happened with the Department of Education employees that got payed through FNB. Instead of 24K, people got 240K salaries. Abantu benza imisebenzi, bought cars, renovated houses etc.— LALA (@__Ayabulela) June 18, 2019
I’m not spending this money till FNB says what’s going on.— iCherry 2.0 (@BiKeR626) June 18, 2019
So FNB came back looking for their money and it wasn’t there. I’m closing this account tomorrow pic.twitter.com/bQnXn0RuQp— Mazwi Blose (@MazwiBlose) June 18, 2019
So FNB decided to bless me me with R176k @FNBSA what am I supposed to do with it, I don't want to get arrested pic.twitter.com/99XwELlKZg— Uncle_Dad_ (@N_Msimanga) June 18, 2019