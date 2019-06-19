Customers had something happen to them that most people dream of, money mysteriously appearing in their accounts.



JOHANNESBURG - Some of South Africa's First National Bank (FNB) customers had something happen to them that most people dream of, money mysteriously appearing in their accounts.

The bank said an error meant balances had been reflected incorrectly in some accounts.





FNB said, "We can confirm that the issue of incorrect balances on some of our customers’ transactional accounts have been resolved. The incorrect balances were due to delayed debit card transactions for purchases. Sincere apologies to impacted customers for the inconvenience caused. Customers who have specific queries on their accounts can contact their bankers, or 087 575 9404 for Personal Banking, or 087 736 2247 for Business Banking."