FNB customers purchased a total of R17.2 bn in prepaid services, R1 billion more than the previous year

LENDER FNB said this week that its customers purchased a total of R17.2 billion in prepaid services such as electricity, airtime, data and digital vouchers like Uber, Showmax, Google Play and Spotify in the past 12 months to June 2021. This amounted to R1bn more in prepaid purchases compared to the same period in the previous year.

Raj Makanjee, the chief executive of FNB Retail and Private Banking, said: “Prepaid services such as data, digital vouchers, electricity and airtime are necessities in many households, especially now that many people are working in a hybrid manner where they are more often at home than their usual work environment. More importantly, we have enabled our customers to also use their eBucks to buy electricity, vouchers, airtime and data to help them save on out-of-pocket expenses. This is one of many ways in which we help our customers to manage their money and lifestyles.”