FNB deploys mobile ATMs as part of rebuilding in KZN and Gauteng communities affected by unrest

FNB has announced that it would be deploying mobile branches to the areas most affected by the unrest. The bank said that as part of its relief measures for its individual and business customers affected by the unrest, it has commenced its roll-out of mobile ATMs to KwaZulu-Natal communities, starting with Dalton and Harding and followed by Jozini and Richmond. FNB is also deploying mobile ATMs to Vosloorus, Sebokeng, Diepkloof, and Orange Farm in Gauteng.

Lee-Anne van Zyl, the chief executive of Points of Presence said more than 90% of the bank's ATMs across the country were available. "However, in areas where there was unrest, some of the infrastructure may take time to repair. As a result, in partnership with industry, communities, and local government structures, FNB is expediting plans for alternative mobile solutions in the affected areas," she said.

“Our immediate plans have focused on mobile ATMs to help communities and Sassa grant recipients with cash needs, and we are simultaneously working to deploy mobile branches in a matter of days. In line with the earlier industry commitment announced by Basa (the Banking Association of SA), we’re also working with other banks to ensure that customers can use any bank’s ATMs without incurring Saswitch fees. “We have 10 mobile branches on standby to be potentially placed in the affected areas as and when we secure sites where it is feasible to have a mobile branch. Our mobile branches will offer more services that our customers ordinarily access in a brick and mortar facility. We believe that these alternative measures will provide significant relief to communities as we continue to rebuild and restore the impaired infrastructure.” FNB said it continued to encourage its customers to use its digital channels for most services that did not require an ATM or branch. Customers were encouraged to use the FNB app, online and cellphone banking for day-to-day banking.