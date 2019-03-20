File picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/ANA Pictures

JOHANNESBURG - First National Bank said on Wednesday it was extending its partnership with the "I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR" programme for another three years as part of a long-term commitment to help educate, develop and stimulate the small business sector in South Africa. I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR is a national workshop series founded in 2013 which has been attended by almost 5,000 entrepreneurs in all nine South African provinces.

"The impact of the I AM AN ENTREPRENEUR summits hosted last year, in select provinces across the country, exceeded our expectations," head of the small and medium enterprises segment at FNB Business Jesse Weinberg said.

"Not only were we afforded the opportunity to have insightful dialogue with SMEs across all walks of life, we further acknowledged the amount of work that still needs to be done to nurture and stimulate the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst South African communities."

I AM AN ENTERPRENEUR caters for all classes of entrepreneurs from start-ups to well established businesses.

The format includes training workshops and masterclasses from experts in business disciplines such as sales, finance and marketing, as well as lessons from the inspirational journeys of successful entrepreneurs.

The 2019 summits kicked off in Johannesburg on March 16 and will run until October 19 in Nelspruit.

African News Agency (ANA)