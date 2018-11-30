FNB Islamic Banking has claimed two more prestigious awards, this time, at the 4th annual Global Islamic Retail Banking Awards File Photo: IOL

DURBAN – FNB Islamic Banking has claimed two more prestigious awards, this time, at the 4th annual Global Islamic Retail Banking Awards (IRBA) 2018 in Dubai. FNB Islamic Banking and its chief executive Amman Muhammad were honoured with the Critic’s Choice Most Trusted Brand and IRBA CEO of the Year awards for 2018, respectively.

“We are truly honoured to be awarded the Critic’s Choice Award as the Most Trusted Brand. An award of this nature is exceptionally impressive, especially considering the challenging global financial environment that we find ourselves in.

"In a world where the financial services industry is under scrutiny, trust becomes the cornerstone of a strong banking relationship and the foundation of all growth," said Amman Muhammad the chief executive FNB Islamic Banking.

He added that being recognised as the IRBA Awards Committee as the 2018 chief executive of the Year truly humbles him.

Many years have been dedicated in driving the recognition of Islamic Banking as a credible banking alternate, after years of continued campaigning we witness robust growth and are now acknowledged as a credible niche banking option.

According to Cambridge IFA, The Islamic Retail Banking Awards or IRBA awards programme is based on the most academically rigorous analysis of global Islamic banking efficiency performance.

Winners are rigorously assessed by a panel of independent experts based on the efficiency model developed by Cambridge IFA.

These prestigious awards honour individuals and institutions who have demonstrated great commitment and made significant contribution to the development, growth and success of Islamic retail banking.

These awards add to several significant awards that FNB Islamic Banking has recently won.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE