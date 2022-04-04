FNB launches new lifestyle solutions - It includes Starbucks and airport SLOW lounges

FNB has launched a comprehensive range of new lifestyle solutions and partnerships that are designed to help its customers beyond financial services. The new lifestyle solutions include:

Starbucks: Customers can recharge with a complimentary coffee weekly on FNB.

Udemy: giving FNB customers affordable access to hundreds of online courses.

GuardMe: a medical and personal armed response service at a tap of a button on the FNB App.

eBucks Games: a world of ad-free games with no monthly subscription.

FNB Connect 'Hero Device Deals': High end smartphones, laptops and iPads from Apple, Samsung and Lenovo at a price point that is cheaper than buying from retail stores.

SLOW Lounge: FNB announces the official acquisition of the SLOW Lounges. Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB, said, “our expanded lifestyle solutions demonstrate our commitment to delivering contextual innovations to our customers via our trusted digital platform. In keeping with our status of providing customers with the best value-added services in financial services, we are once again shifting into high gear in our efforts to offer customers exponential help. We are delighted to have like-minded partners as we are significantly scaling our unique ability to enable customers to manage both the financial and lifestyle facets of their lives by using the power of our integrated platform." Raj Makanjee, FNB Retail CEO, said, "as South Africa's largest provider of transactional banking services, we are acutely aware of the areas where our customers spend the majority of their money. As a result, our new solutions and partnerships are informed by a combination of our big data and analytical capabilities, which enables us to meet our customers' needs. By providing integrated solutions and low-cost devices for accessing education, security, entertainment, and staying connected, we help customers manage their money and lifestyles more effectively. We continue to expand our solutions beyond financial services, building on the success of lifestyle offerings such as nav», fuel rewards and eBucks Travel, as well as FNB Connect.” FNB’s new lifestyle solutions and partnerships offer several industry-leading benefits, including:

Starbucks: Recharge with a free Starbucks coffee on FNB Individual customers of FNB and RMB Private Bank can now recharge with a complimentary coffee or hot beverage of their choice once a week up to R37. Customers can unlock this benefit by doing 5 FNB Pay (including Apple Pay/Samsung Pay/FitBit Pay/Garmin Pay) or Virtual Card transactions on a weekly basis. Customers get their coffees by redeeming their complimentary voucher using the FNB and RMB Bank App and scanning the voucher at the till when visiting any Starbucks location nationwide. Customers can access these vouchers and view the relevant qualifying criteria when selecting “My Benefits” within the eBucks icon on the FNB and RMB Private Bank App. Udemy: Learn anytime and anywhere with Udemy courses and pay only a R50 activation fee upon enrolment.

FNB and Udemy curated a world-class library of 400 online learning and self-development courses for FNB and RMB Private Bank customers across categories including finance, IT, marketing, personal development, teaching, and more. eBucks members can enrol in up to six courses per year for a discounted activation fee of only R50 per course with no course fee. To sign up for a course, within the FNB mobile app, go to the eBucks Partner section and select Udemy. Udemy courses can be completed anytime, anywhere and customers have lifetime access to their courses. GuardMe: Armed response and access to medical emergency services with the tap of a panic button

FNB and RMB Private Bank customers now have access to GuardMe, powered by AURA, a 24-hour personal security service. Customers can register to access to 250 armed-response service providers, 2,500 armed-response vehicles, and over 5,000 armed-response personnel via the FNB or RMB Private Bank App. Customers can use the FNB or RMB Private Bank App to activate a distress panic button in an emergency without logging in. This service is free for the first three months and thereafter R 19.90 per month per user. Customers can sign up additional family members and friends as they choose. Additionally, customers can get up to 100% of their subscription fees back in eBucks every month (limited to 6 members). Customers can activate this service by selecting the “GuardMe” icon via eBucks on the FNB or RMB Private Bank App.

eBucks Games: A world of ad free games with no monthly subscription and you can use eBucks to play eBucks Games provides customers with access to a secure and safe mobile gaming platform that contains no advertisements or pop-ups, customers can add other members to their profile regardless of whether they bank with FNB or RMB Private Bank. Customers can access these games using almost any device. There are no monthly subscription fees and a large selection of both free and paid games. Customers can also play alone or challenge other players to tournaments, with prizes worth up to R250 000 in the latest gaming consoles, airline tickets, and vouchers.

Customers can activate this service by selecting the “Games” icon via eBucks on the FNB or RMB Private Bank App. FNB Connect ‘Hero Device Deals’: helping customers stay connected with access to affordable high-end smartphones, laptops and iPads FNB Connect has innovated around affordability and aspirational brands by announcing new Hero device Deals to help customers stay connected for less and assist with their home, education, business, or work-related needs. With Hero Deals, customers will be saving on the latest laptops, iPads and smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Samsung and Lenovo all available on the FNB App. The 24-month deals will come in cheaper than purchasing listed devices at cash price at any of the Retail stores and will include data, airtime and SMSes.

Customers can access the “Hero Deals” by swiping to the Connect shop on the FNB App Product Shop. Some of the incredible monthly contract deals include: The latest Samsung A32 smartphone for as little as R149 per month (total fee of R3,576 vs. R4,499 cash price).

R89 per month for a Lenovo M10 tablet, including earphones & cover (total fee of R2,136 vs. R3,999 cash price).

Apple iPad 9 10.2” at R199 per month (total fee of R4,776 vs. R6,499 cash price).

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 at R279 + backpack, mouse, and Office 365 (total fee of R6,696 vs R9,999 cash price). Acquisition of FNB SLOW Lounge

FNB officially announced the acquisition of SLOW Lounge Business after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals. Airport SLOW Lounges have provided enormous value to FNB and RMB Private Bank customers flying through OR Tambo, Lanseria, King Shaka, and Cape Town International airports since their inception. Apart from flight discounts that customers receive, they also get additional SLOW Lounge visits when booking their flights via the FNB or RMB Private Bank App.