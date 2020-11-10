FNB launches new Smart Solutions for customers and a marketplace for SMEs

DURBAN - FNB has launched new nav» Smart Tools on the FNB App for customers manage their money better through dynamic budgeting as well as digital marketplace for FNB-banked SMEs.

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO said, “The launch of our latest smart tools, which are deeply embedded in our understanding of customer challenges, is testament to this. More importantly, small businesses which are the backbone of our economy have also taken a lot of strain this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and we believe the digitised marketplace solution will help them boost their income overtime and become a key revenue line in their day to day business”.

Now on the FNB App customers can use the following smart tools:

nav» Smart Budget to manage their money

nav» Car to access WesBank for vehicle financing and deals and discounts from car brands.

using the FNB app customers can also be used to list their homes within minutes privately or through an FNB-banked real estate agent. This provides customers to them access to FNB pre-approved buyers and access to special deals on new property developments.

customers will get access to NetcarePlus GP vouchers through the FNB App.

On the FNB app a new tool has been created for SMEs:

nav» Home services is a marketplace to where SMEs can offer home services such as electrical, building, plumbing and alternative energy to users of the FNB App. Individual customers can also select from over 1500 SMEs that are already part of the marketplace. Once the job has been completed, payment can be done on the app and the service provider can also be rated and reviewed.

“Our smart tools have already had a meaningful impact on both our individual customers and business clients. As an integrated financial services provider, we believe there is a great opportunity in creating smart connections among customers by using our dynamic data capabilities and secure platform,” concluded Celliers.