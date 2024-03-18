FNB says court ordered closure of Zuma’s bank account

FNB said yesterday that it was complying with a specific order by the High Court (KZN Division) by closing former president Jacob Zuma’s bank account, and that it could not comment further on any client’s specific bank accounts.
The bank said, in response to Business Report questions, that it “treats all customers objectively and consistently”.
According to the Sunday World yesterday, Jacob Zuma’s bank account at FNB was allegedly the account in which a R7.8-million VBS loan was deposited.
According to media reports last week, Zuma was ordered by the lawyers of VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal to pay at least R250 000, relating to repayments on this loan, if he did not want his Nkandla compound attached.
BUSINESS REPORT