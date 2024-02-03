FNB says you can now earn eBucks rewards from SPAR retailers

The bank said that from February, FNB Private clients, Private Wealth and RMB Private Bank clients will earn up to 15% back in eBucks when they shop in-store at SPAR, SUPERSPAR, KWIKSPAR and TOPS using their qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank virtual cards.

Sizwe Nxedlana, FNB Private Segment CEO, said, “The eBucks programme is central to the integrated value that we offer to our clients across FNB and RMB Private Bank. Through like-minded collaborations with partners such as SPAR, we are significantly scaling our unique ability to enable our clients to manage both their financial and lifestyle facets by using the power of our integrated platform. Our expanded lifestyle partner ecosystem makes it easier and convenient for our clients to stretch their wallets, especially during these challenging economic times.”

The SPAR Group’s Omnichannel Executive, Blake Raubenheimer, said, “As a leading retailer, SPAR is a business founded on strong relationships and an entrepreneurial spirit. With over 2500 SPAR stores nationwide, we remain committed to offering our customers value for money items, and as part of our business practice we continue to adapt to the evolving economic landscape to cater for this need. In addition, our SPAR Rewards card provides access to monthly deals and promotions across a range of essential products to help customers with cost-savings within their budgets. As a result, we're pleased to provide customers with more ways to earn their rewards through our collaboration with eBucks.”

“South Africans are feeling the economic strain and within our affluent customer segments, we continue to see the real impact of eBucks in catering to the needs of our clients and enabling them to stretch their rands even further. Our challenging economy, coupled with the increased cost of living, informed our decision to expand the catalogue of eBucks rewards’ grocery partners and benefits. Our reward programme has been designed to be an integral part of our clients’ monthly budgets as they supplement their household expenses,” Zamabomvu Ngubane, FNB eBucks Rewards Head said.