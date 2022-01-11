FNB voted the best bank by Most Valuable Brands

The Africa 150™ 2021 valuation report ranks brands by their brand value and brand strength, and it found banking, telecoms, and insurance to be Africa’s most valuable sectors.

The bestowing of this accolade comes at a crucial period as brands, consumers, businesses, and people in society continue working together to combat the impact of the pandemic. As a 183-year-old business, FNB has stayed true to its legacy of being a trusted bank and partner to its retail and commercial customers, as well as its unwavering commitment to helping society.

Jacques Celliers, FNB CEO, says that, "Last year, society continued to deal with the resurgence of COVID-19 and unfortunate unrest in some areas. As a result, we expanded our holistic help by allocating, amongst others a total of R21,5 million towards social relief programmes and humanitarian organisations in unrest-affected areas. We also partnered with communities, vendors, employees, and public sector stakeholders to restore affected branches and ATMs. These efforts are intertwined with our purpose of helping people and businesses across all segments of society and sectors.”

“Broadly, our business accomplishments are partly due to our ability to leverage modern data and technologies, as well as top skills, capacity, and tools to deliver platform-based contextual solutions through our human-assisted and self-service channels. In addition, the key to our success is listening to our customers in order to understand and solve for their needs. We are grateful to all of our customers, social partners and greater society for their unwavering support," concludes Celliers.