Former Delta Property Fund executives deny wrongdoing

CAPE TOWN - Three former executives of Delta Property Fund, which last week disclosed some R46 million of irregularities following a forensic audit, on Friday, denied their involvement in any procurement irregularities and misappropriation.

The three executives, former chief executive Sandile Nomvete, former chief financial officer Shaneel Maharaj and former lead independent director Otis Tshabalala, said in a statement they had “always acted in the best interest of Delta” and they “categorically deny the accusations of procurement irregularities and misappropriation of funds... or any irregularity”.

They said their resignations were not motivated by the findings of the forensic investigation, but ”to allow for new leadership to drive the company strategy forward”.

“Although the (Mazars investigation) report was not shared with us, we were informed by the company that the report found no proof of misappropriation of funds by the executives as was alleged and reported,” they said.

They said the company paid market related letting commissions that were supported by valid, complete and duly authorised lease agreements, in line with property industry norms. These commissions were disclosed in Delta’s annual report for the respective financial years and the company continues to benefit from these leases, they said.