FSCA warns the public against Binance Group

THE FINANCIAL Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has warned the public to act with caution when dealing with Binance Group. According to the FSCA, the group is not authorised to give any financial advice or render any intermediary services in terms of the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act, 2002 (FAIS Act) in South Africa.

The financial regulator said the company is international and is based in Seychelles. "It has a telegram group that members of the South African public can join to gain access to their cryptocurrency exchange platform," FSCA said in a statement. The FSCA said it would like to caution that in addition to this entity not being authorised to provide any financial services or business, crypto-related investments are currently not regulated by the FSCA or any other body in South Africa.