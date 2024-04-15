FSCA warns the public against Fair Tree Crowd Capital

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warns the public against doing any financial services related business with a group of individuals that are impersonating Fairtree Asset Management, a legitimate Financial Services Provider (FSP number 25917), with the intention of defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

It has come to the attention of the FSCA that these individuals solicit investments from members of the public, via WhatsApp promising unrealistic and excessive returns on a WhatsApp Group. The individuals behind this WhatsApp group use “Fair Tree Crowd Capital” as their business name with a similar business address to that of Fairtree Asset Management, and “Fair Tree Capital” as their bank account name to defraud people.