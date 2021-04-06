Fuel retailer Astron Energy awards Verigreen Packaging a contract and funding

IN A BID to uplift small businesses, local fuel refiner and retailer Astron Energy, which holds the Caltex licence in South Africa and Botswana, has given Verigreen Packaging a contract and preferential funding.

The contract and funding were through Astron Energy’s development programme.

In a statement released yesterday, Astron Energy said instead of giving the contract to one of its regular suppliers, it had chosen to give the contract to a small business.

Astron Energy chief executive Jonathan Molapo said he believed that it was an obligation of every big enterprise to uplift smaller suppliers as a core part of their business model. He said the Enterprise Supplier development has provided more than R100 million in interest-free loans and credit lines over the past five years.

“It’s a genuine win-win - the small enterprise gets a foundation on which to invest and develop, and we get a sustainable, transformed local partner,” he said.