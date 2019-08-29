DURBAN - Edgars launched a new ‘open experience’ concept store at the Fourways Mall, an inspiring space for all South Africans who want to express themselves through fashion. Since Edgars re-launched the brand last year, the retailer has been collaborating with South African culture and actively encouraging authentic self-expression.

Working closely with design-and-build focused agency Design Partnership, the retailer has created an environment that goes beyond the transaction, setting an enticing stage for meaningful and memorable experiences.

The Edgars Fourways Mall store front opens up completely, effortlessly inviting people to move into the store and participate in the Edgars experience – nothing less than an 8,000 sqm space of fashion, beauty, and homeware.

A bespoke Mugg & Bean coffee shop in the central square heightens the concept of creating entertainment through shopping and socialising. This beautifully designed space invites customers to take a little time out without having to leave the store.

"With customer experience enhancement at the centre of the new concept store, Edgars has introduced a Mugg & Bean restaurant within the store so customers can take some time out during their shopping experience, without having to leave the store," said Edgars Chief Executive Mike Elliott.

Edgars has also launched a new click and collect service. Shoppers can now shop online (or on their mobile devices), choose a store for delivery, and collect their order at no additional cost – This online service is now available at the new Edgars, Fourways Mall.

Other special in store features and services that customers can look forward to interacting with include the denim bar, home zone, footwear world, custom zone, personal shoppers, and beauty rooms.

We also have a customer zone, which allows shoppers to personalise any product purchased in-store. More than the innovation in the concept it has also allowed for support and partnership with young entrepreneurs.

"Ultimately it’s a social retail space designed for pure experience," said Elliot.

He added, "That was the starting point for the design that is the new Edgars Fourways Mall. In line with future retail trends, we’re prioritising interaction over transaction, and we’re doing it all especially for the South African consumer. As a brand we are unapologetically South African about our love for everything local, and this store is our latest expression of that culture".

The brand is currently working on a further evolution of the new Edgars store design for Edgars V&A in Cape Town, which is anticipated to open in 2020.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE