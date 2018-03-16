



The group in June last year appointed then group chief operating officer and executive director Leon Goosen as chief executive designate.





The group yesterday thanked Bell for his service, dedication and commitment to the company since 1971, adding that it looked forward to his continued contribution as the non-executive chairperson and the continued benefit of his industry experience and intimate knowledge of Bell.





It said current board chairperson John Barton would step down from this position after being appointed the lead independent non-executive director.





The company said the composition of the board remained compli­­ant with the King IV require­ment that a board of directors should comprise a balance of power.





JOHANNESBURG - Bell Equipment chief executive Gary Bell, the son of the founders of the listed global articulated dump truck manufacturer, is to step down, effective from June 1 this year, but will remain with the group as non-executive chairperson of its board.