Gavin Rajah announces a unisex collection in collaboration with Pick n Pay Clothing

Fashion designer Gavin Rajah announced this week that he has launched a unisex collection in collaboration with Pick n Pay Clothing. The Gavin Rajah x Pick n Pay Clothing 2023 collection will be available in-store and online from November 27, 2023.

“It’s a very special collection because the collection this season is unisex. I hope this collection will inspire a joyous festive season while spreading a strong message of love, togetherness and taking out that feeling of isolation over the festive period,” Rajah, who showcased some of his latest designs at Joburg Fashion Week, said. The denim garments in the Gavin Rajah x Pick n Pay Clothing 2023/4 Spring/Summer Collection start at R299. Rajah said the objective of the collection is to create access to people who would love to buy his fashion.

“The people who warm my heart are the people who wear my clothes. I want to give them an opportunity to buy from a designer, but not at a price that is going to ruin their pockets,” he said. Pick n Pay Clothing said inclusivity was at the collection’s core, which follows global trends of a unisex fashion movement towards clothing becoming more accessible, with a broader appeal across a greater demographic. “We’ve designed these pieces to be unisex, celebrating the fluidity of fashion and the beauty of diversity. The collection gives the wearer the option of either super baggy clothing or going a size down for a tighter fit,” Rajah said.

The range, under the theme “Let the Sunshine In”, is his fourth exclusive collaboration with Pick n Pay Clothing and features a jacket, two pairs of jeans and shorts. There are also two cotton T-shirts and a denim shopper. Rajah said three more collaborations with Pick n Pay Clothing were on the way. Pick n Pay Clothing said all the denim in the range was produced almost entirely (96%) with recycled water, reducing its use of natural resources.

“Making denim is water-intensive, and the United Nations Environment Programme reports that it takes 3.781 litres of water to make one pair of jeans. The range was also produced in Lesotho, supporting the Southern African Development Community region for job creation. The 100% cotton tees form part of the Better Cotton Initiative," it said. Rajah said the T-shirts were made in South Africa. “This fabrication we are using is very sensitive to water. The purpose of this is to save water because the fashion industry is the biggest polluter of water,” he said.

Rajah said the process of selecting the recycled fabric had taken a year, and he used fabric from different mills as the volumes were huge. “We decided on a huge volume because if people want to buy and we don’t have stock, it becomes a futile exercise. In the beginning, we tried to be conservative, but the ranges sell within a couple of days. “Those wearing the collection will not only be embracing the spirit of summer but also radiate the promise of a brighter, more sustainable future,” says Rajah.