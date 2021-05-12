George municipality teams up with Kathaka RAW enterprise to combat illegal dumping

In an effort to combat illegal dumping, George municipality has joined forces with a new business partner, Kathaka RAW Enterprises.

The duo will provide skips in areas that needs them and educate communities on how to turn their refuse into money.

Kathaka RAW Enterprises director Max Modise said the waste in 70% of the country's households is recyclable.

Kathaka RAW Enterprises describes itself as a diverse private company, which is supported by a business group network that operates in logistics, transport, security, construction, earth-moving equipment, manufacturing, environmental and professional services.

According to Kathaka RAW Enterprises it started with a pilot project in Maraiskamp last week as part of its social responsibility programme.

They used 20 community members and 25 workers from the municipality to clean a dump site on the corner of Kloof and Marlyn Streets.

The company paid each community an incentive of R5 per bag they filled on the day with recyclables (this arrangement was ONLY for the one day to encourage people to recycle).

The company said the other four skips will be put up at hotspots in Pacaltsdorp, Thembalethu, Conville, and Rosemoor.

“People throw money away by dumping electronic waste, plastics, paper, tin, glass bottles, and milk cartons,” he said.

Modise thanked the municipality for agreeing to partner with his company in this endeavour.

“As a corporate business citizen of George, we recognise that what we are attempting to do may have been done before, but we would like to do it slightly differently!”

Modise said they were hopeful that they could set the right example and educate the public. He also recognised that they will not conquer the scourge of illegal dumping and be able to provide the right alternatives to the communities if they do not do it as an inclusive partnership.

George Mayor Leon van Wyk said Kathaka RAW was a company that was doing their corporate social responsibility in the communities they were doing business in.

“We commend them for this initiative and encourage other companies to get into business with the municipality,” Van Wyk said.

The mayor said the community involvement in this project encourages citizens to become active in contributing to making George a better place to live in.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE