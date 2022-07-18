GEPF needs AYO dividends to keep its balance sheet healthy

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which is the guardian of 82 percent of the Government Employees Pension Fund’s (GEPF’s) R2.09 trillion portfolio, must get all dividends that are due to it as stated by former finance minister Tito Mboweni when addressing the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance (SCoF) in December 2020. AYO Technology Solutions (AYO) in which the PIC invested R4.3 billion of the GEPF’s funds has done just that.

The black-owned tech firm paid Africa’s largest asset manager a total of R310 million in dividends from 2018 to now. By any standards, the asset manager getting R310m in dividends over a 3-year period on a R4.3bn investment is a relatively good return given the state of the economy during a period when most companies were not even paying dividends at all. Considering that the GEPF’s investment income declined by R7bn in the last year alone, from R85bn received in 2020 to R78bn in 2021, is a clear illustration that the GEPF needs AYO and more investments that can deliver the same.

In the 2020/2021 financial year, AYO contributed almost R130m to GEPF in the form of dividends. In actual figures AYO contributed R64 858 726 in December 2020 and the exact same amount again in June 2021. Meanwhile, the GEPF paid R110bn in claims, which effectively means that AYO’s contribution provided about 1.2 percent of the amount they had to pay out. Considering that AYO as a percentage of their investment portfolio is almost negligible, it is among the PIC’s highest yielding investments. The GEPF’s latest Actuarial Report shows that the number of contributors to GEPF is declining, which directly impacts total contributions. The GEPF’s dividend income is also on a negative trajectory, while the number of pensioners claiming is rising.

The GEPF states in its 2021 Annual Report: “The shortfall in the required contribution rate is estimated to amount to some R6.3bn over the next year.” With that kind of deficit to be made up the pension fund would do well to nurture an investment that continually contributes more than R100m a year in dividends. It would not only be illogical but also irresponsible to even attempt to sever ties with dividend-paying companies such as AYO. Moneyweb recently reported that apart from the risk that the government may not be in a position to save the GEPF if the time had to come, there are other major risks facing the fund.

“The GEPF has to look far into the future, as a defined benefit fund, it must grow its asset base to be able to fund retirement benefits in 50 to 70 years’ time. Any major restructuring that results in retrenchments will deplete the fund. “The GEPF must be able to withstand any attempt by the government or corrupt government cadres to tap into its pool of assets. If the government continues on its journey of providing a comfortable haven for criminals and continues to appoint inept and dishonest or exceedingly gullible cadres into powerful positions, how good is its legal commitment that it must guarantee the GEPF pension benefits if the fund runs into trouble?” reads the Moneyweb report. According to the GEPF’s latest actuarial report, the number of active members has decreased from 1 281 823 to 1 270 444 over the valuation period. The number of retirees has increased from 286 831 to 315 397, dependants from 153 590 to 162 916, and child pensioners from 1 204 to 7 312.

So the total number of claimants/beneficiaries has increased from 441 625 to 485 625. That is a 10 percent increase in number of people claiming. Pensions themselves have grown by 5.5 percent in 2018, 5.2 percent in 2019, 3.6 percent in 2020 and 3.2 percent in 2021. So the value of money they payout has grown by close to 20 percent. Yet the number of contributing members has declined by 1 percent. Contributions have remained flat as most government departments imposed a moratorium on salary increases during Covid, so at best their contributions have declined by 1 percent and investment income has declined by R7bn. The black-owned AYO has been constantly on the receiving end of negative media reports that have led to the PIC attempting to reclaim the funds it invested in the company.

One of the false claims made by the media was that AYO is burning through the PIC’s investment only to benefit African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), which is a subsidiary of Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (SIH). However, this was proven untrue as the PIC chief executive Abel Sithole assured SCoF that the money invested in AYO was still there. At the same SCoF meeting, Mboweni said: “We must be very careful about saying things that will end up destroying businesses. I think it would be very wrong to tarnish the whole AYO organisation or the whole Sekunjalo organisation based on this.” Another reason why the PIC was prompted to move to reclaim the funds it invested in the tech firm is false claims that AYO had inflated its own valuation, something that was also proven untrue by PIC executives at the Mpati Commission as well as a review of the Mpati Commission’s report by former judge Willem Heath.

The PIC’s own executives valued AYO as high as R47 a share. The PIC’s portfolio manager of non-consumer industrials and listed equities, Sunil Varghese, revealed to the Mpati Commission that the enterprise value-to-earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EV/Ebitda) valuation method put AYO’s actual value as high as R47 a share at the time of the company’s initial public offering. Varghese said EV/Ebitda was a popular valuation multiple used in the finance industry to measure the value of a company. He said it was the most widely used valuation multiple based on enterprise value and was often used in conjunction with or as an alternative to, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to determine the fair market value of a company. Varghese said the P/E gave a base case value of R43 a share, which was derived from earnings a share of R2.68 a share multiplied by 16 x P/E, which is the actual valuation that the tech firm got from the PIC’s own valuation processes.

Meanwhile, in his review report, Heath noted that another PIC employee, Lebogang Molebatsi, the general manager of Listed Equity, told the Mpati Commission that their approach to the AYO valuation was to use a normalised P/E methodology, which would enable the PIC to use “peer analysis of key inputs, such as the median price to earnings and nett margins as a guide to derive a value for AYO”. Molebatsi also stated that “these forecasts were independently reviewed, and an opinion expressed thereon by a reputable audit and accounting firm”. During the briefing to SCoF, Mboweni proposed an engagement between the committee, the chairperson of AYO Technologies, Dr Wallace Mgoqi, and Sekunjalo Investment Holdings (SIH) executive chairman Dr Iqbal Survé on the PIC’s investment in AYO.