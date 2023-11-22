GEPF reaches R2.32 trillion market value – largest in its history

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), posting its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2023, said its investment portfolio recorded growth of 1.2% to a market value of R2.32 trillion – the largest in its history. GEPF said this was as its investment strategies continued to protect the fund’s assets amid a poor-performing South African and global economy and as the financial year 2022/23 was a challenging year for investors around the world.

Net investment income for the year amounted to R82.2 billion, derived largely from dividend income of R56bn, interest income of R56.7bn and net profit on sale of investments of R22.2bn. “The positive performance can be primarily attributed to the positive performance of bonds and the depreciation of the local currency. The GEPF’s 10-year annualised return was 6.65%, illustrating financial stability with a funding level of 110.1%,” it said. The fund remains cash flow positive with R53bn as of March 31, 2023, largely attributable to benefits paid of R137bn, net investment income received of R107bn and contributions received of R83bn.