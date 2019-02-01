Multinational commodity trading and mining company Glencore on Friday reported owned sourced copper production of 1,453,700 tonnes in 2018. Picture: Reuters

JOHANNESBURG - Multinational commodity trading and mining company Glencore on Friday reported owned sourced copper production of 1,453,700 tonnes in 2018, up 11 percent from the previous year and mainly reflecting the restart of its processing operations in Katanga. Glencore said own sourced copper sales during 2018 were some 22,000 tonnes lower than production, due to the timing of shipments.

Cobalt output rose 54 percent to 42,200 tonnes, mainly relating to Katanga, whose current cobalt production is being temporarily stockpiled on site pending introduction of a long-term solution to remove excess uranium levels.

Zinc production was in line with 2017 at 1,068,100 tonnes, while nickel output rose 13 percent to 123,800 tonnes.

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 90 commodities.

The group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities.

- African News Agency (ANA)