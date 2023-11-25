Swiss mining company Glencore would no longer build an electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling plant on the Italian island of Sardinia due to delays in the authorisation process, Italian trade unions said. In May, Glencore said it was going to develop the site with Canada’s Li-Cycle, saying the plant would produce lithium and other materials from the shredded material extracted from used car batteries, known as “black mass”.

The lack of firm deadlines for the environmental impact assessment procedure that was being carried out by Sardinia’s regional government had led the two companies to decide to build the hub elsewhere, CGIL, CISL and UIL labour unions said in a statement on Wednesday. Glencore was not immediately available for comment. A spokesperson for Italian Industry Minister Adolfo Urso also did not reply to a request for comment. Business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday that the battery recycling facility would probably be built in Germany instead, but added that locations in Spain, Canada and the US were also being considered.