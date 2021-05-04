Global financial services INFINOX expands to SA

A global CFD and FX broker company, INFINOX, has expanded into South Africa after recording a 925% increase in trading volumes across the continent in 2020.

Headquartered in London and with a presence in 15 countries, INFINOX is regulated by South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority and is an authorised financial services provider. The company was founded in 2009.

INFINOX regional director Dany Mawas said: “While our expansion into South Africa also allows for job creation, our commitment of being a real organisation run by real people with on-the-ground presence lends to our principle of employee retention and growth. Our intention as an employer is to positively impact the lives of our employees across all regions by seeing them succeed and changing their lives for the better.”

He said online trading continued to be popular because of Covid-19 as people sought to find additional ways to supplement their incomes.

“Combined with the rise of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and an uptick of digitally savvy millennials in South Africa, more people saw the potential that online trading offers,” he said.

According to the company, it recently launched an app for traders to access financial markets.

“At INFINOX, we have a strong drive to bridge the knowledge and accessibility gaps between bankers in major global financial hubs and the everyday person on their mobile device,” said Mawas.

The company said although it was a large firm, it continued to act as a small organisation. It said it regarded the interactive experience with local representatives as a crucial element to support its clients.

Mawas said it is essential that traders do their due diligence when selecting a broker.

“They must make sure that the broker is regulated, and that they have a physical presence instead of merely being an online entity.

“When developing a strategy, it is vital to spend time researching and learning what works best. The more you perfect managing your risk, the better you become. One word of advice would be to start simple and keep it simple,” said Mawas.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE