Global firm Webhelp announces 300 job opportunities in Durban

Global consultancy and customer experience (CX) organisation, Webhelp, is opening a Durban office with 300 employment opportunities. Webhelp made the announcement yesterday, saying it was looking to bring in customer service advisers who were excited to work in a dynamic contact centre on international retail campaigns.

Candidates would require a matric certificate, have great communication skills and a passion for people. The news comes at an opportune time as the recent civil unrest in the country has compounded the existing challenges facing the South African economy, with the unemployment rate continuing to rise. David Turner, Webhelp group managing director and chief executive of South Africa, UK and India, said: “We are excited to be starting operations in the wonderful KwaZulu-Natal, giving aspirational, career-minded individuals the opportunity to work for an international company from the heart of Umhlanga.”

“It has been a challenging past year, for both the global and local community, and the launch of our new office in the Umhlanga Business District will provide the necessary economic stimulus, while also offering local job seekers a vibrant, people-first work environment,” he said. Turner invited those interested in joining, “this dynamic workplace to work with some of the world’s most exciting brands”, to view the latest vacancies at webhelp.com/careers. Turner outlined Webhelp’s inspirational journey of growth in South Africa, starting off with 1 400 employees in Cape Town and Johannesburg, growing to more than 4 000 employees nationally and more than doubling its turnover.