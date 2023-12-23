Google is to pay $700m in Google Play Store compensation

Google has been forced to fork out $700 million to US customers. The firm is in hot water again just a week after it lost against Epic Games in its antitrust case after it was ruled that the Google Play store is a monopoly.

Tim Sweeney's firm scored a major victory after the federal jury found that Google had a monopoly over Android apps. And on Monday (18.12.23), the tech giant agreed to pay the compensation after it settled a court case with the 50 states of America. Google was accused of having illegal restrictions and overcharging consumers for items bought in the app store.

It must now come up with a new payment system for in-app purchases and Google purchases. Around 102 million people across the US will receive at least $2 for their Play Store expenses made between 16 August 2016 and 30 September 2023. Wilson White, Google's vice president for government affairs and public policy, said the outcome "builds on Android's choice and flexibility, maintains strong security protections, and retains Google's ability to compete with other

(operating system) makers, and invest in the Android ecosystem for users and developers." Come January, Google could be ordered to make further changes to its Play Store as part of Epic's suit. Google has denied being at fault.