Government tries to secure R2bn in funding for struggling SAA









File photo: REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Public Enterprises Ministry said on Sunday it was talking with the Treasury to raise funds to rescue South African Airways (SAA), following a meeting with business rescue specialists at the weekend.

The airline is one of several state entities, including power company Eskom, struggling with debt after nearly a decade of mismanagement.

Their woes are seen as the single greatest threat to Africa’s most industrialised economy and have been largely responsible for bringing South Africa’s credit rating to the brink of junk.





“We are determined to contribute to the business rescue process so that we could minimise job losses and give birth to a rejuvenated SAA that all South Africans could be proud of,” the ministry said.





“The creation of a sustainable, competitive and efficient airline with a strategic equity partner remains the objective of government through this exercise.”



