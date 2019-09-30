CAPE TOWN - Grit, the only London listed Africa-focused income distribution group lifted profits from operations by 57.3 percent to $17.3 million in the six months to end-June.
“Grit delivered a total return of 12.4 percent from the portfolio, in line with expectations despite currency headwinds and significant corporate activity, including a successful listing and capital raise on the London Stock Exchange on 31 July 2018, CEO Bronwyn Corbett said in a statement on Monday.
“Country and sector diversification and our proactive asset management initiatives have helped us to effectively manage the challenges faced in the retail sector across the continent,” she said,