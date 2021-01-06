Grit to move to LSE Premium Market

CAPE TOWN - GRIT Real Estate, a leading pan-African real estate investment trust which has a secondary listing on the JSE, will become the first Mauritius company to have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange.

The company, which invests in and manages a diversified portfolio of assets underpinned by mainly US dollar and Euro denominated long-term leases with multi-national tenants, said Tuesday that an application to step up to a Premium Listing had been approved by the LSE.

The migration was expected to take place in early January 2021.

Chief executive and co-founder Bronwyn Corbett said the listing would rank as one of their “greatest milestones to date and the fact we are one of only a few African companies, the only Mauritian one, and women-led is even more encouraging.”

Companies listed in the premium listing segment are required to meet the UK's highest standards, which are higher than EU’s minimum requirements.