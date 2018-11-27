House for sale in Johannesburg South.Photo:Nicholas Rama.

DURBAN - Online classifieds website Gumtree has partnered with disruptive property technology company HouseME to reshape the South African property rental marketplace. With HouseME's smart technology, Gumtree is now able to ensure that landlords are connected with prospective tenants faster and through a rigorous vetting process which reduces the risk for property owners.

Founded in Cape Town in 2016 by two young South African entrepreneurs, HouseME immediately disrupted the property rentals industry and has already achieved a nationwide footprint and grown twelve-fold.

The company technology to connect and vet tenants, collect rent and digitally coordinate the complete viewing, administration and payment process.

HouseME is a South African first, and costs landlords as little as 2.5% of rental.

The company offers a 3-month Rental Guarantee which ensures that landlords are paid on time every month, regardless of when the tenant makes the payment. Landlords will now have access to all of these benefits through the Gumtree platform.

Ben Shaw, HouseME co-founder and CEO said, "HouseME is excited to extend further value to South African landlords and assist in reducing the risks associated with property rental – of which late payments, defaulters and managing deposits are just a few.”

According to Shaw, more than 98.7% of HouseME’s rentals are paid in full by tenants, easily beating the national average of 82%.

Claire Cobbledick the Gumtree SA GM Director said, "We have more than 36,000 property rental listings and we know that linking up with HouseME will make life a lot easier, and more profitable, for many of the landlords who use Gumtree".

HouseME has developed a unique digital PlaceME® tool which helps landlords find tenants at prices that maximise return and minimise vacancy for their property. The tool facilitates an online offer process which allows prospective tenants to place competing offers below or above the landlord’s asking price.

‘’We are excited about this collaboration, and look forward to working with Gumtree as we serve a broad part of the market together,’’ concludes Shaw.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE