CAPE TOWN – Hammerson said on Friday that it would sell seven retail parks to Orion European Real Estate for £400 million in the biggest sale of UK retail parks in the past decade, as it finalised a strategy to exit the sector altogether.
The sale, expected to net £395m for the group, follows a decision a in July 2018 to exit the retail parks sector over the medium term, and instead create a focused portfolio of flagship assets, premium outlets and City Quarters across major European cities.
Total disposals of retail parks since the start of 2019 amounted to £975m.
Separately, Parc Tawe, Swansea and Abbey Retail Park, Belfast had been sold individually, with proceeds of £55m.
Combined with today’s sale of seven retail parks, the disposals represent a net initial yield of 8.7 percent, with a discount to a June 2019 book value of 22.2 percent.