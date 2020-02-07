The sudden escalation in the China-US trade war last year sent investors fleeing to the traditional safe havens, such as the yen, bonds and gold.
The gold producer said in a trading update and operational report yesterday that its net profit in the six months to December was likely be R1.3 billion or higher than for the corresponding period.
Headline earnings per share (Heps) and earnings per share (Eps) were both expected to be at 249 cents – 6 325 percent higher than the restated loss of 4c for the previous comparable period.
In US dollar terms, Heps and Eps were expected to be 17 US cents (R2.51) a share, compared to zero US cents per share for the previous comparable period.