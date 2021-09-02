Here are some retailers that are giving incentives for getting the Covid-19 jab

MORE retailers are taking steps to encourage South Africans to get vaccinated as discounts and other incentives are being offered to those who can prove that they have taken their jab(s). While some stores are offering vaccinations on site, some retailers are rewarding consumers for being vaccinated. While retailers reiterated that they respect people’s choice to not get vaccinated, they said the incentives are a step to making the country safer.

Game Game is South Africa’s first retailer to show appreciation to vaccinated customers, with a 10 percent discount across all of its categories through its Vax Appreciation Wednesdays campaign. “As a responsible retailer, Game is committed to creating a better life for all South Africans and the health and safety of our team members and customers remains our top priority. We believe in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination in keeping our stores safe and comfortable for our shoppers,” explains Katherine Madley, vice- president of marketing at Game. “The 10 percent discount we are offering to all customers who have been vaccinated is to say thank you for the role they are playing in keeping our stores, and Mzansi safe.”

Between August 18 and September 15, any shopper who produces their vaccination record card and ID or passport at a till point across Game’s 118-store network will be eligible for the 10 percent discount. This includes those who have already had their first and second doses. Tourism sector In a bid to encourage South Africans to get vaccinated, the tourism sector is throwing its weight behind a #Jab4Tourism campaign.

“While we support freedom of choice, we have to show our travellers that South Africa is travel ready and that we take their safety and that of our staff seriously,” says Natalia Rosa, MD Big Ambitions. The aim of the campaign is to flood social media with #jab4tourism images and videos showing the role the tourism sector can play in getting South Africans vaccinated. South Africans are encouraged to take a picture with their vaccine card and send it via email on [email protected] or to this WhatsApp number +27 60 996 1593.

You can also take a short selfie-video highlighting what you are looking forward to once you’ve been fully vaccinated. Camps Bay Apartments Kickstarting tourism is key, especially since all sectors took a hard knock from the Covid-19 pandemic. A Camps Bay Apartments agent Elize Sewell said business had been rough, especially with fewer tourists from the UK. Because of this, it was offering 40 percent off the rack rate for fully vaccinated guests at self-catering apartments and villas in the hopes of a spring bookings boost.

Wimpy Fast food chain Wimpy has announced the launch of its countrywide #CupsforVacs campaign in which vaccinated individuals can get a cup of coffee after they have been inoculated . The company said the campaign kicked off on July 31 and anyone who verified that they had been vaccinated, by showing their valid Covid-19 vaccination card within 48 hours of the vaccination date at any Wimpy Restaurant across SA, would receive a free regular filter coffee.

Museums Vaccinated lovers of arts and culture can get free entry to 17 museums in the Western Cape for the month of September , also known as Heritage Month. Cultural Affairs MEC Anroux Marais said this was not only to get more people vaccinated but also to help reopen the arts and culture sector.

The free entry requires a vaccination card and applies to people who are both fully and partially vaccinated. They can get entry to: Bartolomeu Dias Museum in Mossel Bay, Beaufort West Museum, CP Nel Museum in Oudtshoorn, Drostdy Museum in Swellendam, Genadendal Museum, Great Brak River Museum, Hout Bay Museum, Jan Danckaert Museum in Porterville, Montagu Museum, Old Harbour Museum in Hermanus, Oude Kerk Volksmuseum in Tulbagh, SA Fisheries Museum in Laaiplek, Stellenbosch Museum, Togryer Museum in Ceres, Wellington Museum, Wheat Industry Museum in Moorreesburg and Worcester Museum. Pirates Steakhouse and Pub