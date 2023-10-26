Himalaya Wellness Company says it has HPAI solution

As the outbreak of avian influenza continues to wreak havoc on South Africa’s multibillion-rand egg and poultry industry resulting in the acute shortages of table eggs and poultry meat across various provinces in the country, one company says they have a solution. RK Rao, the vice-president of the Himalaya Wellness Company, said Himalaya and Multi-Globis were promoting a two-pack system to deal with the respiratory issues for both broiler and layer birds.

The Himalaya Wellness Company and Multi-Globis partnership said it had introduced two effective and supportive remedies for ameliorating the devastating damage to South Africa’s poultry industry during the avian flu outbreak. The two herbal products, namely Pulmoboost and Liv.52 Protec, are quick acting during respiratory distress while restoring the metabolism of the bird through betterment of feed intake in the affected birds, respectively. Pulmoboost helps with respiratory distress in broilers and layers. Through the mucolytic action, breathing is stabilised.

Liv.52 Protec stimulates the liver and restores appetite and metabolism, enhancing the survival rate in the birds. Rao said they advised farmers to use these two products as an immediate solution and even as part of their daily routine in the feeding of the broilers, layers and chicks. He said these products would help reduce the mortality rate in the industry. The company said it was recommended to use Pulmoboost soon after receiving the day-old chicks to support any respiratory distress that would have resulted due to the growing and transportation of the birds. It said this approach would help the bird adapt to the future weeks and prevent them from succumbing to the stressful transportation phase.

It said Liv.52 Protec would be used to help birds regain their lost appetite. “When you see the bird is lethargic and not eating well, use the Liv.52 liquid in the water to get a quick remedy.” Rao said both these products had been introduced in South Africa in the past year and Pulmoboost was being purchased by one of the largest poultry farms in South Africa, whom he declined to name, as well as the middle order and smaller poultry farms as well. “In the very near future, we hope to collect the results and have them as a publication in South Africa,” Rao said.

“Both Liv.52 Protec and Pulmoboost are very effective scientifically developed formulations that offer highly predictable results in the poultry health management and production. Both the formulations match to the highest quality standard requirement and are safe without any constraints of withdrawal/quarantine period." He said both Liv.52 Protec powder and Pulmoboost enhanced the liveability and vigour of production in the poultry birds and had positive economic implications for the poultry industry. The Himalaya Wellness Company, founded in 1930, is a family-owned and operated company which has offered several scientifically developed herbal/Ayurvedic products to the medical world. It also offers scientifically developed herbal remedies for livestock farming and companion care.